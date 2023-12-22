The Christmas season usually sees regularly scheduled programming replaced by an endless smorgasbord of holiday entertainment marathons. Who among us hasn’t stumbled upon The Godfather, Harry Potter, or especially Die Hard during holiday downtime for the 15th time and found ourselves mindlessly glued to the television for a few minutes reliving some old favorites?

While ESPN has plenty of live sports to offer through the holiday weekend, including the NBA on Christmas Day, the Bristol family of networks will also take the opportunity to feature the depth of their storytelling departments for December 23rd, 24th, and 31st for 25 hours of programming.

The centerpiece is an all-day airing of The Last Dance on December 23rd that starts at 1 PM ET and runs all the way to 11 PM ET on ESPN2. So if you somehow haven’t yet seen the documentary on Michael Jordan’s last championship with the Chicago Bulls, this is your moment. Or, you know, you can stream it any other time.

Here’s more via ESPN:

ESPN will again air a holiday marathon, this time expanding across three days (Dec. 23-24, Dec. 31), featuring more than 25 hours of ESPN storytelling. The holiday marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 23 on ESPN2, followed by Dec 24 and Dec. 31 on ESPN. Content throughout the three days include “The Last Dance” documentary, a full block of E60 content including the on-air debut of “Sacred Dog,” which was winner of the Best Showcase Documentary Feature Award in 2023 at the Soho Film Festival, and ESPN+ Original Content episodes from Inside the CFP, Eli’s Places, P.K.’s Places, Why Not Us: Howard Golf, and more.

On Christmas Eve, ESPN will feature 5 hours of E:60 documentaries. Finally, on New Year’s Eve, ESPN will feature some of the original programming from ESPN+ like Inside the CFP, Eli and PK’s Places, and their documentary on the Howard golf program.

It’s a good idea for ESPN to feature some of their best work that sets them apart from other sports networks and the spotlight on some of their original ESPN+ programming could potentially draw in more viewers in the future for those shows.

[ESPN]