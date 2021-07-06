Katie Nolan’s Twitter biography announces to the world that she was the former host of Always Late and Garbage Time.

Always Late hadn’t aired since early 2020, having pivoted to a remote format during the early stage of the pandemic and then seeing its season end. All of that pointed to Always Late indeed being finished, but today Outkick ran a report officially breaking the news. Nolan then took to Twitter to point out that, in fact, this isn’t really news at all, and the show had actually been canceled last year:

my show got canceled over a year ago. at the beginning of the pandemic. our season ended and we knew we weren’t gonna get another. people got laid off. I’ve spoken about it extensively. so shout out to the guy breaking that story today, I guess. I’ve already processed this grief. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 5, 2021

Nolan expounded a bit in the replies:

eh, I’m learning something every time. hopefully that’ll be how I finally figure it out. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 5, 2021

I gotta change it but every picture of you feels like it sucks after a picture like that — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 5, 2021

the humor, as always, is lost on them. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 5, 2021

So, yeah, if you were still holding out hope that Always Late would be back after more than a year, this is probably news to you.

Nolan still has a deal at ESPN, and will continue to appear on various properties in addition to her podcast duties. Which is what she’s been doing. For like a year now. Because the show was canceled back then.

[Outkick]