Joe Tessitore faced some tough questions Tuesday from Florida State fans about the Seminoles’ snub by the College Football Playoff. And he somehow navigated that minefield so successfully he ended up drawing applause.

The ESPN announcer visited the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, and he obviously expected a rough greeting. FSU fans are still livid that the undefeated and ACC champion Seminoles were left out of the CFP.

And many fans are also upset about ESPN’s broadcasters’ negative comments about Florida State, both before and after the CFP selections were announced. Dan Orlovsky drew heavy criticism after Monday’s Get Up when he said, “We have to stop saying that this Florida State team went undefeated as a Power Five conference champion … The team two weeks ago — with Jordan Travis — did. This is a different football team.”

So with many Seminoles faithful convinced that ESPN has been unfair to their team, here comes Tessitore. The veteran brought his “A” game, mixing in frank insight and pointing out he doesn’t speak for his ESPN colleagues.

When asked about his broadcast partner Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Alabama deserving the playoff spot over FSU, Tessitore responded, “That’s his opinion.”

One fan asked “Do you think it’s appropriate to use a players’ injury just to accomplish a predetermined goal that included the SEC champions into the playoff?”

“Come on, man. A predetermined goal?” Tessitore responded. “I don’t even know what to tell you. The process is the process. I told you what my thoughts are. But if this is like a ‘Gotcha’ moment…’

“Let’s get something straight. I get a paycheck from ESPN. I work for my wife and two kids. That’s who I work for …”

That comment drew a generous round of applause from the attendees (at the 33:30 mark in video below).



Florida State fans are understandably angry and frustrated they’re on the outside looking in at the CFP; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even announced Tuesday he’s requesting $1 million in the new state budget to fund a potential FSU lawsuit against the selection committee.

Tessitore tried to put the situation in perspective.

“Guys, it’s football,” Tessitore said. “We’ve got people who got cancer diagnosis today. We’ve got people who are suffering from poverty. We’ve got young men who are telling me that they’re inspired, because they’re overcoming hardships, by their male role models.”

