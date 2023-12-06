Credit: ESPN

They’re still seething in Florida about undefeated ACC champion Florida State being left out of the College Football Playoff.

Several prominent Florida politicians have raised the prospect of a lawsuit against the College Football Selection Committee. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis upped the ante Tuesday by requesting $1 million from lawmakers to fund a potential lawsuit by Florida State targeting the committee.

“We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may,” DeSantis said at a news conference, via ABC News.

If they actually decide to sue the CFP — and that’s anything but certain — could ESPN also be included in the lawsuit?

On the surface, that prospect makes no sense. ESPN aired the CFP Selection Show Sunday but had no say in the committee decision.

Yet Florida state senator Corey Simon, a former Seminoles and NFL star, thinks there might have been something going on behind the scenes between the network and those choosing the four-team playoff field.

“The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again,” Simon tweeted Sunday. “ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed tomorrow.”

The very fact a prominent Florida politician mentioned “ESPN” and “lawsuit” in the same tweet undoubtedly caught the eyes of ESPN’s legal department.

There’s also this to consider. DeSantis has been waging a highly publicized battle with ESPN’s parent company, Disney, since early 2022 over its opposition to a new sex education law applying to elementary schools.

Earlier this year, Disney sued DeSantis and some of his political appointees, claiming the Florida governor violated the company’s right to free speech in opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

So would DeSantis lobby to add ESPN as a plaintiff in any CFP legal action? Who knows, but it’s doubtful he would oppose that move.

Many observers doubt Florida lawmakers will follow through on any legal threats against the CFP or anyone else, for that matter. It will not change the Seminoles’ fate. Their omission is unprecedented, yes, but the threat of legal action won’t change anything.

Also, the state legislature might decide it’s a very bad look to shell out $1 million for a lawsuit when DeSantis’ new budget requests that 1,000 state jobs be eliminated.

