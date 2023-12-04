Dan Orlovsky Photo Credit: ESPN
ESPN’s Get Up analyst Dan Orlovsky had a tough message Monday for all the fans upset at Florida State’s snub by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

The committee left the undefeated (13-0) ACC champion Seminoles out of the four-team playoff. It’s the first time an undefeated Power Five conference champion has failed to make the playoff.

While fans everywhere were asking the same questions about the undefeated Seminoles’ controversial plight, Orlovsky said they’re all wrong.

“We have to stop saying that this Florida State team went undefeated as a Power Five conference champion,” Orlovsky said. “This team did not. The team two weeks ago — with Jordan Travis — did. This is a different football team.”

Orlovsky’s take quickly went viral, and in the early afternoon he posted a message on X/Twitter admitting fans were upset.

“Oooohhhh buddy FSU fans are saying some stuff to/about me and my family,” Orlovsky said. “Still gutted for their players and coaches. Unfortunate brutal situation for them.”

 

Orlovsky is certainly not alone in thinking the Seminoles are not the same team since starting quarterback Travis suffered a season-ending injury. Many of those fans felt one-loss SEC champion Alabama deserved the CFP’s final spot over FSU, as they appear to be the stronger team at this point.

But in arguing that this Seminoles team is not undefeated, Orlovsky’s comments came off as unfair to FSU. After Travis’ injury the Seminoles beat rival Florida and then topped No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship, so the team stepped up after their leader went down.

Many fans on X/Twitter seemed to take joy in challenging Orlovsky’s logic.


