On Wednesday, JJ Redick announced he was joining ESPN as an NBA analyst following his retirement from the league last month.

Redick had more quotes in an ESPN release.

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love. I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post player career with such an incredible organization.”

In their release, ESPN notes that Redick will work as an analyst during select games throughout the season, in addition to studio work on the usual suspects (First Take, SportsCenter, NBA Daily, Get Up).

Prior to his retirement, Redick dipped his toe in the media waters, hosting podcasts for both Yahoo and The Ringer. He also co-founded ThreeFourTwo Productions, and cohosts the company’s The Old Man & the Three podcast.

