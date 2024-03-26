Jay Williams has a bold proposal to expand the NCAA Tournament, and ESPN’s First Take analyst laid out his vision on Monday’s show.

His idea generated enough nasty comments on social media (“insane,” “crazy,” “terrible idea,” “destroy the tournament,” etc.) that it’s a leading contender for the worst take of the week. And the week just started.

Talk of expanding the tournament has been floating around for years and recirculates every year at this time when programs that felt they deserved a spot in the field get snubbed. An 88-team field has been mentioned as a possible ideal size.

Williams would go much further and expand the field to 112 teams.

“Let’s just expand the tournament,” Williams said. “So let’s just do 112 teams. The top 16 teams get a bye in the first round, the first round you have 96 teams: 24 games played on Tuesday, 24 games played on Wednesday. Then you have the Round of 64. Thursday, 16 games. Friday, 16 games. Then you get to the Round of 32. Eight games on Saturday, eight games on Sunday. There you go, 96 games in six days. This way, let everybody get in. You’re not paying attention to the first 5:30 games of the thing anyway —”

“But people are,” fellow analyst Seth Greenberg interrupted. “People are, because people gamble on them. People are paying attention.”

Greenberg seemed offended by the notion fans don’t care about first-round games.

“Why do people go to the race track?” Greenberg asked. “They’re looking for a crash. Why do people watch the opening round of the NCAA Tournament? Because they’re looking for someone to crash and burn.”

“What is this about?” Williams continued. “This is about generating revenue. What also is it about? Giving players (revenue) share. So yeah, increase the tournament.”

.@RealJayWilliams is calling for the NCAA tournament to expand to 112 teams 😯 pic.twitter.com/z5nQIz66WO — First Take (@FirstTake) March 25, 2024

While many fans support expanding the tournament field, those commenting on Williams’ proposal agreed 112 teams is far too many.

Worst take in the history of @FirstTake And they’ve had some bad ones. https://t.co/Kk2wJXRcfy — Stanley Kaniecki III (@StanXU96) March 26, 2024

I think my guy @RealJayWilliams started drinking early this morning with this atrocious take!!! https://t.co/OudDIKIpEf — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2024

I like basketball and I love March madness but this is literally insane and should never be done https://t.co/lCy1qDEELi — Cameron Robertson (@goalkeeperking1) March 26, 2024

Its time for Jay Williams to be called out for his horrible takes. https://t.co/2qYrB1tPFo — Joshua Andersen (@ProMotoFanTalk) March 25, 2024

I’ve watched this clip of @RealJayWilliams 15 times. I can’t tell if this is a serious take or if he’s being a smartass as usual, but either way, a cringe 75 seconds. Do less. Tournament is quite literally perfect the way it is, Jay. https://t.co/AioQYTYeec — Delo (Take The Points) (@delo417) March 25, 2024

This is the worst take of the week. https://t.co/aFVXaro5Rg — Ward Yount (@WardYount) March 26, 2024

Expand for what ?? Just leave it how it is ! This a bad take I’m sorry really horrific take https://t.co/BFlt5vPYDu — Keonhumble🦅 (@Keonhumble) March 25, 2024



