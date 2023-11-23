ESPN’s First Take co-host Kimberley A. Martin sent a tweet for the ages Wednesday, consisting of only one word.

Martin’s message came in response to a mean-spirited tweet from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who spent a great deal of time Wednesday tweeting angry.

Irsay’s X/Twitter activity began when he blamed HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. for mischaracterizing him in an interview that aired Tuesday.

First Take dove into the topic, and the show so infuriated Irsay that he threatened to sue ESPN, tweeting, “1st take,your gonna get your ass Sued.”

Jim Irsay is on quite a grievance tweet storm today. His tweet below seems aimed at these comments made by Chris Russo on First Take earlier today https://t.co/TzEPzT0G1d pic.twitter.com/ovtPYYPee5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2023

Irsay later sent a tweet blaming “the Woman that preceded Stephen A” for her comments, calling her “mean and ugly” and concluding, “Your a nothing burger.”

“And on 1st Take,the Woman that preceded Stephen A… how dare you pretend to know me; I don’t know your name and I don’t care to😡. If my Black Mother Dorthy was still alive..you’d be in some big Hot Water! You are mean and ugly🙃 Your a Nothing Burger😕 ”

And on 1st Take,the Woman that preceded Stephen A… how dare you pretend to know me; I don’t know your name and I don’t care to?. If my Black Mother Dorthy was still alive..you’d be in some big Hot Water! You are mean and ugly? Your a Nothing Burger? — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 22, 2023

Irsay’s comments were juvenile, appalling, and very mean-spirited. People who had not seen the show wondered who he was talking about. Molly Qerim? Martin?

Martin answered that question in resounding and hilarious fashion just a few minutes later. First, her one-word comment, “You’re,” corrected Irsay’s grammar on the “Nothing Burger” insult.

Oh, Martin also changed her X/Twitter bio, to “Woman that preceded Stephen A”

Given that clever, perfect response, X/Twitter could use more Martin tweets and fewer from Irsay.

[Kimberley Martin, X/Twitter; Photo Credit: ESPN]