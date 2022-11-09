During Disney’s Q4 earnings call on Tuesday, the company announced that ESPN+ subscriptions had risen to 24.3 million.

Three months ago, subscriptions were announced at 22.8 million. A year ago, ESPN+ had 17.1 million subscribers.

The average revenue per subscriber also increased to $4.84 for ESPN+. Last quarter, it was at $4.55, and last year, it was at $4.74.

In addition to subscriptions steadily increasing, the price of ESPN+ has been increasing. In August, the monthly subscription fee rose by $3 to $9.99/month, which followed $1/month hikes in both 2020 and 2021.

The report noted “a lower mix of annual subscribers” as a reason for the increase in average revenue per subscriber.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for ESPN+ increased from $4.74 to $4.84 driven by a lower mix of annual subscribers, an increase in retail pricing and, to a lesser extent, higher per subscriber advertising revenue, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to multi-product offerings.

At the current average revenue and amount of subscribers, ESPN+ is bringing over $110 million per month in subscription fees to Disney. That’s still nowhere near as much as Disney is bringing in from carriage fees for ESPN, but it’s definitely nothing to sneeze at.

[Disney]