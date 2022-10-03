ESPNBy Joe Lucia on

We missed this prior to the show’s premiere yesterday, but ESPN is giving a larger platform to Scott Van Pelt’s Bad Beats segment.

On Sunday, ESPN announced there would be a monthly half-hour long episode of Bad Beats. The first episode debuted on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

(interestingly enough, it seems like this was announced back in March of 2021, but it just premiered yesterday)

This is only a bad thing if ESPN stops uploading Bad Beats segments to YouTube (and since I can’t find any from this season, I’m disappointed)

If you’re unfamiliar with the segment, here’s a taste.

Anyway, this is the type of sports betting content I can get behind.

