ESPN personality Domonique Foxworth shared a bizarre, hilarious story Tuesday about a time he claims an angry listener took things too far.

Foxworth told The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz podcast that he is no stranger to criticism about his work.

“Sometimes I get calls from coaches or players who have an issue with something I say,” Foxworth said. “Mostly it’s not about analysis, it’s about jokes, if you make a joke that goes a little too far.

“The one time I got some about analysis, I got my life threatened by David Gettleman’s goons.”

Gettleman served as general manager of the Carolina Panthers and then the New York Giants before retiring after the 2021 season.

Foxworth’s comment elicited chuckles and wisecracks from Le Batard and co-host Stugotz (“What? Gettleman has goons?”).

“Dave Gettleman has been the butt of many jokes because it seems he’s kind of antiquated in his philosophies,” Foxworth said. “So we were making fun of him.”

Foxworth said he got a call one night around midnight.

“Somebody in like this thick, stereotypical New York accent … started threatening me. … He’s like ‘Hey look, what you’re not going to do is talk bad about my guy.”

After keeping the caller on the phone, Foxworth said they ended up having a conversation.

“It was a weird thing,” Foxworth said. “What did you think was going to happen, I was going to go on TV the next day and like, ‘You know who’s got it all figured out? Dave Gettleman.’ While he makes all these decisions that seemingly make no sense.”

Foxworth made it absolutely clear he did not think the caller had any association with Gettleman.

“I was making a joke. I do not think it was Gettleman’s goons,” Foxworth said. “Who has a GM high? He ain’t Beyoncé.”

