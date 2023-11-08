The much-anticipated ESPN BET sportsbook, set to launch Nov. 14, came under scrutiny Tuesday from gaming regulators in Massachusetts.

The sportsbook, a partnership between ESPN and Penn Entertainment, is scheduled to go live in 17 states, pending final approvals.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission officials signed off on ESPN BET Tuesday, but not without some tough questions, according to the Telegram.com. The site reported the commission questioned Penn’s executive vice president, Chris Rogers, for 90 minutes. At issue: the boundary between ESPN’s news reporting side and the Penn sportsbook side.

For example, ESPN reporters would be privy to inside information that could move betting lines. Rogers told commissioners, “the key point there is making sure insiders remain independent from ESPN BET, so there will be no connection between the ESPN insiders, reporters or the news desk with anyone who handles risk and trading for Penn.”

However, Rogers conceded that some bettors might have the perception they are at a disadvantage when they consider ESPN has access to important injury or strategy information before a game.

“I think there’s more of a perception than anything,” Rogers said (via Telegram.com) “The sportsbooks are completely separate from media partners. And I feel confident saying even that with regards to our competitors.”

The commissioners ultimately decided not to block the ESPN BET launch in Massachusetts, but they requested more information on how ESPN will maintain integrity between its journalism and the Penn gaming side.

Rogers outlined several steps ESPN is taking, including strict guidelines on how it will promote the platform on social media and college campuses; “comprehensive guardrails” on sportsbook promotions; and employee rules.

ESPN BET recently released a teaser featuring SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt.



[Telegram.com; Photo Credit: ESPN}