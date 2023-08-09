Photo: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

ESPN released their broadcast teams for the upcoming 2023 college football season, which features some big changes and a huge promotion for former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy.

Things will stay steady at the top for ESPN, as their No. 1 broadcasting team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will remain intact for their 10th year together for ABC’s Saturday Night Football coverage.

However, their No. 2 broadcasting team will look much different, as McElroy will join Sean McDonough and Molly McGrath on ESPN’s Saturday Night Primetime coverage. McElroy is replacing Todd Blackledge in his new role, who departed for NBC Sports earlier this year.

McElroy worked alongside Joe Tessitore and Katie George last season, which will obviously no longer be the case with his promotion. His old role will go to Jesse Palmer as he joins Tessitore and George for the upcoming college football season.

Other new booth tandems include Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Mark Jones and Louis Riddick, Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen, Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler, and Tim Hasselbeck and Wes Durham.

Plenty of other changes to broadcast teams are set to take place on ESPN platforms for the 2023 CFB season, which can be seen below.

New teams:

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport

Jay Alter and Rene Ingoglia

Drew Carter and Dustin Fox

Courtney Lyle and Hutson Mason

Eric Frede and Jack Ford

Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray

There are also a number of returning teams for the upcoming season, which are also listed below.

Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang

Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker

Connor Onion and Craig Haubert

[ESPN Press Room]