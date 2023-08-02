On Wednesday, NBC Sports announced its full lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2023 season, including those already announced.

In the network’s first year of Big Ten coverage, Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen will call the Saturday primetime game each week. This trio was announced by NBC Sports back in February.

Notre Dame games on NBC and Peacock will be called by the trio of Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, and Zora Stephenson. This was the same team that called the Fighting Irish last season for NBC. They’ll also call select Big Ten games in 2023, which makes sense given that NBC (and Peacock) will only be airing seven Notre Dame games in 2023.

Mike Tirico, Chris Simms, and Lewis Johnson will work together for the East Carolina vs Michigan game on September 2, which airs on Peacock. Tirico and Simms will then shift to NBC’s NFL coverage, with Tirico serving as the Sunday Night Football play-by-play broadcaster and Simms working in the studio for Football Night in America.

Other play-by-play announcers calling Big Ten games this season for NBC include Brendan Burke, Paul Burmeister, and Andrew Siciliano. Additional analysts include Joshua Perry, Michael Robinson, Kyle Rudolph, and Anthony Herron, with Carolina Pineda joining as a sideline reporter.

Perry and Robinson are also part of NBC’s Big Ten studio show, B1G College Countdown. Rudolph’s addition to the lineup of Big Ten analysts was reported last month.

NBC also announced the addition of Nicole Auerbach, which was reported on Tuesday, to their B1G College Countdown lineup as the network’s lead college football insider.

