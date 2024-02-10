Dan Patrick made a surprise appearance during ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ Credit: PMS on Twitter

Dan Patrick on ESPN? Well, it kind of happened. The former ESPN SportsCenter anchor made a surprise appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, but it occurred while the show was airing on YouTube.

Humorous as ever, Patrick made a quip during his appearance on his previously frosty relationship with ESPN.

“Are we on ESPN?” He asked McAfee, who responded by telling him they were on YouTube and on ESPN+. “Oh, okay, because I was gonna say ESPN would probably cut to commercial if they knew I was on.”

McAfee and his crew laughed at the suggestion. “No, no, no. You built this place,” he encouraged Patrick. “You built it. You are a legend.”

Patrick’s random appearance on The Pat McAfee Show might have turned some heads. The truth does appear to be that there has been some softening lately. Scott Van Pelt hosted Patrick on SportsCenter at one point in the 2010s. It’s also fair to consider that there’s a softened stance because of the show he appeared on. The Pat McAfee Show often crosses some boundaries. Sometimes, they’re not always so great. But it’s true that they do, so Patrick appearing on one of the most lax ESPN telecasts isn’t totally out of the realm.

This made for a humorous moment later on when Patrick cussed on the easygoing show.

