One thing you won’t get is Wojnarowski tipping picks (though we’re sure Shams will still take care of that). However, there will be at least one new feature as part of ESPN’s telecast.

While much of the night’s discussion will be about Wembanyama, ESPN intends to try and find ways to bring attention to the many other prospects who are about to become NBA stars. Along with the usual profile and interviews, they’re introducing a new confessional camera feature right out of The Real World.

Given the excitement of the moment, we have to imagine there’s going to be some kind of delay and/or censor button ready to go just in case.

We just hope they designed the confessional booth to account for a bunch of seven-footers.

[The Big Lead]