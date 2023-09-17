Credit: ESPN

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes were the stars heading into Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against the Colorado State Rams.

However, it was ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones who stole the show with some of the things he said and his calls during the back-and-forth contest that ended with Deion’s team coming back to win in double overtime, 43-35.

Jones, who called the game alongside Louis Riddick, got things going by comparing the extremely hyped college football game to the BET Awards.

"The energy here at Folsom Field has been very unique. It's a combination of the BET Awards, when you look at the luminaries on the sidelines, and a football game." pic.twitter.com/KIPi4lBAOU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

“The energy here at Folsom Field has been very unique,” said Jones. “It’s a combination of the BET Awards, when you look at the luminaries on the sidelines, and a football game.”

Sure enough, there were plenty of stars out in Boulder on Saturday night.

All the stars are out in Boulder, Colorado pic.twitter.com/2ESF1KhHYT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

While Shilo Sanders ran a pick-six interception into the endzone, Jones made sure to drop some Lil Wayne lyrics while Lil Wayne looked on from the sidelines.

Mark Jones screaming "STUNTIN' LIKE HIS DADDY!!!" for Shilo Sanders' INT return for a TD with Lil Wayne on the sideline is iconic. pic.twitter.com/vDq8zZ1PFB — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 17, 2023

And there were more hip-hop lyrics and references to come…

Mark Jones saying “21 can you do something for me” after the Shilo Sanders pick six ?pic.twitter.com/6HQ0SuDNG9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 17, 2023

"They bring in their Rick Ross package…" – Mark Jones pic.twitter.com/aXICNQlkfP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

After sideline reporter Quint Kessenich interviewed hip-hop star Offset, during which Colorado recovered a fumble, Jones even worked that into his repertoire.

I want Mark Jones arrested pic.twitter.com/4cuZ3X6iLP — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 17, 2023

“They literally offset,” said Jones, “just like the guy that Q just interviewed.”

Jones also tried to work a lot of alliteration and lyrical discussions into his banter throughout the evening, with mixed results.

Calm down, Mark Jones pic.twitter.com/S3Y44BzjC8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

It wasn’t all goofiness. Jones and Riddick also had a thoughtful discussion about Jay Norvell’s comments earlier in the week that seemed to be a shot at Deion Sanders, and how they somewhat marred the fact that this was a matchup of two Black head coaches.

Mark Jones and Louis Riddick discuss Jay Norvell's "take my hat off and my glasses off" comments earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/UUF91YPTNL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

Jones also showed up when he needed to for the biggest plays of the game, including Colorado’s game-tying touchdown in the 4th quarter.

The Colorado offense has struggled for most of the night. But Shedeur Sanders finds Jimmy Horn Jr. and then Michael Harrison on a game-tying two-point conversion. The Buffaloes drove 98 yards for the tying TD pic.twitter.com/qYAaYmMDhc — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 17, 2023

In no way should the huge TD and two-point try cause anyone to forget that seconds before, Mark Jones casually and flawlessly dropped "deleterious" into the conversation. pic.twitter.com/WRIasgPbsn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

Jones’ antics and anecdotes garnered a lot of reactions from fans and viewers all night long.

Mark Jones a trip lmao — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 17, 2023

the louis riddick-mark jones booth is like a bizarro dave pasch-bill walton booth where the pbp man just goes off the rails and it's the analyst no-selling it and trying to talk about the game — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) September 17, 2023

Mark Jones saying “if you got a name like Kobe you know how to ball out a little bit” while calling a game played in Colorado ? — Matteo (@CokeSipper) September 17, 2023

I want Mark Jones and Lou Riddick on every CU game — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 17, 2023

Mark Jones dropping a "stuntin like my daddy" after the Shilo pick-6 with lil Wayne watching on the sideline? Art. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 17, 2023

Not everyone was a fan of Jones’ schtick, but even if they weren’t having a good time listening to him, he seemed to be having a whole lot of fun talking.

