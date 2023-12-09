Screen grab: ESPN College GameDay

The 2023 college football season isn’t even over yet, but ESPN’s College GameDay already knows where it will be to open the 2024 campaign.

On Saturday’s show, which aired live from Foxborough ahead of the annual Army-Navy game, the GameDay crew announced that it will be in Dublin, Ireland, for next year’s Week Zero matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech on Aug. 24.

GameDay had originally planned to be in Dublin in 2020 for the scheduled game between Notre Dame and Navy before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic between the Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium will mark the first time that GameDay has originated from outside of the United States.

“Traveling College GameDay overseas and sharing the excitement and traditions of college football with sports fans from other countries is something we’ve always wanted to do,” ESPN vice president and executive producer Seth Markman said in a release. “Ireland is an amazing country known for having very passionate sports fans, so we expect an incredible atmosphere and experience for this first-ever international show in Dublin.”

Among the members of the GameDay crew who will be in Ireland will be Pat McAfee, who announced on Saturday that he’ll be returning to the show for his third season in 2024.

“Yeah, I’ll have a Guinness, pour a pint, do the thing,” McAfee said after the announcement of next year’s trip overseas. “Patrick McAfee, excited to get over there. What an honor.”

It will be interesting to see the reaction GameDay gets in Dublin, especially from the faction of Florida State fans devoted enough to make the trip. Currently, Seminoles fans aren’t too happy with ESPN — and in particular, Kirk Herbstreit — for defending the College Football Playoff snubbing Florida State following an undefeated ACC championship season.

Also of note: Rece Davis apparently needs to get a passport. Following Saturday’s announcement, the GameDay host revealed that the trip to Dublin will mark his first time leaving North America.

“That’s going to be worth me getting my first passport just to go,” Davis said.

