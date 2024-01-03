Photo credit: First Take

Chris Russo only graces ESPN with his presence once a week, but still thinks he causes enough of ruckus to warrant being in their commercials.

While watching the College Football Playoff semifinal games on New Year’s Day, ESPN’s latest commercial caught Russo’s attention. The First Take contributor saw Adam Schefter, Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, and Pat McAfee, among others on the commercial. Awaiting patiently for his appearance, Russo was crestfallen upon learning ESPN didn’t consider him worthy of promotion in the spot. Wednesday morning, Russo put ESPN on blast for the snub.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“How dare they!” Russo ranted. “The bosses at ESPN! After I scream and yell every week and act like an idiot and get myself yelled at all over the place on the internet so we move the needle, you think maybe I can get three seconds on that stupid 60-second spot you did?

“You put Stephen A. on there, what does he ever do?! Pat McAfee! MCAFEE! He just got here! I’ve been here for two years!” he continued. “You embarrassed me!”

If Russo was omitted from a First Take commercial, he certainly has a gripe. But a general ESPN commercial? Ranting, yelling, and spewing attention-grabbing takes alongside Stephen A. Smith for two hours each week might not be enough to get Russo into that ad.

Qerim attempted to lessen Russo’s dismay by reminding him he has his own channel on SiriusXM where he can be featured in as many commercials as he wants.

“Nobody listens to that thing!” Russo quickly fired back of SiriusXM. Surely, SiriusXM appreciated the stray. Perhaps that’s why Dog was willing to rashly wager his retirement on the MLB playoffs last year. Unfortunately for him, someone happened to be listening to that thing.

[First Take]