Wally Pipp had a headache and asked to sit out of the game. As a result, Lou Gehrig started in place of Pipp for the New York Yankees. Gehrig proceeded to play in 2,130 consecutive games, becoming known as the Yankee Clipper.

The reason for mentioning this is because Chris “Mad Dog” Russo invoked Pipp’s name as he filled in for Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday’s edition of First Take. While Russo is usually on Wednesdays to air his grievances, he sat in Smith’s chair and referenced an obscure baseball player.

“There was a baseball player named Wally Pipp,” began Russo. “Back in 1925, he had a headache. He took himself out of the lineup. Do you know who they put in the lineup? Lou Gehrig, baby. And he played for 2,00o-some odd games in a row. Molly (Qerim) ain’t in the house. We have the lovely Victoria (Arlen) with her wonderful shirt. We have Marcus (Spears) here. We know we love him. Kimberley (Martin) joins us every Wednesday. We know we have (her).

“And guess what? This seat is finally occupied by a guy who can do a professional television talk show. And his name ain’t Stephen A. It is Christopher Michael Russo. And guess what? For the next 128 — what is it? — 120 minutes, First Take is in the house.”

Russo celebrated his return to First Take by comparing himself to Lou Gehrig, replacing an underperforming Wally Pipp. And Smith, who is on vacation, didn’t exactly take kindly to Russo’s coup of his chair on First Take.

“How Dare you, @MadDogUnleashed. How Dare you? The unmitigated gall of you to sit in MY CHAIR and be so disrespectful,” Smith wrote on X. “You are in a world of trouble when I get back. Remember, it’s a huge responsibility sitting in that chair! Can ya measure up? Enjoy this moment. It will be your last IN THAT CHAIR!”

With Russo challenging Smith and Smith promising payback, it’s almost certain that their next joint appearance will be explosive.