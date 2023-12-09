Former tennis star and current ESPN analyst Chris Evert will not be a part of the network’s coverage of the 2024 Australian Open next month due to a recent cancer recurrence that will require treatment.

Evert was originally diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer in January of 2022. Just over a year later in January of 2023, Evert was officially cancer-free.

Unfortunately, Evert shared a statement stating that a recent diagnosis last week showed that the cancer had returned in her pelvic region, the same region it was previously found in.

“Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I’ve been very open about my experience,” wrote Evert. “I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

A message from @ChrissieEvert Evert will not be part of ESPN's 2024 @AustralianOpen coverage pic.twitter.com/LKGmKDBNGU — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 8, 2023

Evert went on to share that this discovery will force her to miss the upcoming Australian Open, but that she plans to be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam events.

“I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I’ll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season! I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”

This is obviously incredibly saddening news, but there is at least a silver lining that this diagnosis was caught early for the second time. And luckily, she seems to be in good spirits as she faces the road to recovery yet again.

[ESPN PR]