Bob Myers on NBA Countdown. (ESPN on YouTube.)

ESPN’s Bob Myers has had a successful career in several different fields, and many NBA fans Sunday night were wishing he would stick with those other roles and stop working as a game analyst.

Myers worked as the color analyst for the Sacramento Kings’ 123-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, and about halfway through, “Bob Myers” began trending on X (formerly Twitter). A quick check showed NBA fans weren’t posting complimentary tweets on Myers’ analysis.

Some fans accused Myers of being unfair to the Kings. Some claimed he was biased against them because of the incident in the NBA playoffs last year when Myers, then general manager of the Golden State Warriors, got trolled by a fan ringing one of the team’s iconic cowbells in his ears during the game.

Bob Myers isn't showing the Kings any love tonight on the ESPN broadcast because his ears are still ringing from this and you won't convince me otherwise lol pic.twitter.com/MY6kdZC6BY — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) February 26, 2024

Others noted Myers didn’t seem to understand the Kings offense, making him wonder where the team would find points when high-scoring star De’Aaron Fox went to the bench.

Bob Myers was just wondering aloud how the Kings are going to run an offense with Fox off + then they proceeded to run three straight pick-n-roll variations with Monk-Sabonis to push the lead back to double digits lmfao. — Ian Quinn (@ianpagequinn) February 26, 2024

Myers clearly knows more about basketball than most. He is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year who built the Warriors team that won four NBA championships. The former college player joined ESPN NBA Countdown this season. And he’s thought of so highly in the sports world that the Washington Commanders recently hired him as an advisor.

So Myers is a smart, respected guy, but fans didn’t appreciate his efforts Sunday night.

BREAKING: Hospitals across the nation seeing rise in chronic ear bleeding due to Bob Myers commentating @espn pic.twitter.com/VPhBblTNbo — KeeganMuse (@KeegMuse) February 26, 2024

Bob Myers becoming the most hated man in Sacramento tonight pic.twitter.com/9Fa6pRkABF — Johnny Osmosis ? (@copgrailsoles) February 26, 2024

I probably need to mute my tv because bob myers is killing me — Denzel Joyce (@Young_Zel) February 26, 2024

drink every single time Bob Myers brings up the Kings being the worst 3pt defensive team and you’ll have alcohol poisoning before half — mitch. (@MitchDaBalla) February 26, 2024

The Bob Myers experience 0/10. do not recommend @espn @Yelp — TheyCallHerT (@Ms_Persia) February 26, 2024

And it’s not getting any better in the 2nd half. Gonna need more CowBell!! https://t.co/CZ74klj30v — 49erGirl16 (@49erGirl16) February 26, 2024

[Keegan Muse]