Dec 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Another year, another completely new combination for ESPN NBA Countdown.

ESPN’s lead NBA studio show seemingly undergoes changes each and every year while the chasm in quality between their program and TNT’s Inside the NBA seems to grow wider and wider. While TNT has rolled out the same quartet of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal in building one of the best shows on television, it’s a who’s who of hosts and analysts that have appeared on NBA Countdown.

There are literally 37 individuals listed as current or former contributors on the ESPN NBA Countdown wiki from Bill Simmons and Michelle Beadle to Magic Johnson and Michael Wilbon to Tom Tolbert and Bill Walton. And that number is about to grow once again.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Malika Andrews would be replacing Mike Greenberg as host of NBA Countdown. And now it could be adding a new analyst as well in former Warriors GM Bob Myers.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel at the New York Post:

ESPN is close to adding a four-time NBA champion to its talent roster. The Post has learned that Bob Myers is nearing a deal to join “NBA Countdown” as an analyst. Myers, 48, was the general manager of the Warriors for their championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, with the added title of president of basketball operations during the latter three.

It’s been looking for weeks like Myers would be moving to ESPN and in truth, he could add a lot to the network’s NBA coverage given his role in the preeminent dynasty of this basketball age. ESPN has always valued the perspective of front office personnel across sports and Myers has a resume that can stack up with anybody.

But NBA Countdown? That seems like a strange fit for a former GM given the focus is on game analysis. To his credit, Myers was on the UCLA roster that won a championship in 1995, but he averaged less than a point per game. Will he bring X’s and O’s or is he there for his personality and bantering with the likes of Stephen A. Smith? Or is he going to be breaking down which teams are best using their mid-level exceptions?

It’s hard to see where the fit could be on Countdown specifically if it’s Myers, Smith, Wilbon and Andrews. Then again, if it doesn’t work out, we know ESPN will be eager to try an all new cast again next year and start the cycle over again.

