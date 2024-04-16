Credit: WNBA on YouTube

Ari Chambers, the sports commentator and digital host, is joining Andscape from Bleacher Report.

Andscape announced the move Monday in a press release, noting Chambers’ first assignment will be covering the WNBA Draft for the Black content studio and espnW social channels. Chambers will work across espnW and ESPN platforms including linear, digital, and social, according to the press release.

“I’m THRILLED to join Andscape and ESPN. My mission is to elevate storytelling at the nexus of women’s sports and culture, and I believe there is no better place to do that,” Chambers said in the release. “I look forward to joining the great Andscape family and representing women’s sports at ESPN comprehensively, with intention and passion.”

Chambers announced the move on X with a video featuring her new teammates at ESPN and a nod to the movie “Mean Girls.”

Chambers previously launched highlightHER with Bleacher Report and TNT Sports. The fledgling women’s sports digital brand accumulated a quarter-million Instagram followers and many more on YouTube and TikTok under the B/R social umbrella. Chambers has also worked as a host for the WNBA.

“We’re excited Ari is joining Andscape at this watershed moment for women’s sports. Her expertise as an emerging and trusted voice for women in sports will elevate our content in that space,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President and Head of Andscape in the release. “Ari’s voice resonates with younger, multi-cultural, and non-traditional sports fans. We will key into that at Andscape and across ESPN.”

Since rebranding from The Undefeated in 2022, Andscape has expanded its footprint within the Walt Disney Co. Today, it operates multiple video series as well as philanthropic and educational outreach programs.

Many Andscape contributors, including Clinton Yates, David Dennis Jr., and Justin Tinsley, have become prominent voices at ESPN.

[ESPN PR]