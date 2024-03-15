On Friday, ESPN announced the hiring of anchor Amina Smith from NBC Sports Boston.

Per ESPN’s release, Smith will start at the company on April 2, serving as an anchor on SportsCenter.

Before her hiring, Smith covered the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics (hosting shoulder programming for Celtics games) at NBC Sports Boston, where she worked for three years. In college, she worked for NBC, ESPNU, and Fox, and after graduation, she had a local role at 6 News in Lawrence, Kansas, and national roles at Fox, BTN, BET, and Stadium.

“Joining ESPN is truly a dream come true,” said Smith. “I’m excited for the opportunity to connect with fans blending my knowledge and passion for sports and entertainment to deliver engaging, fun, and thoughtful content. “As a former athlete and being surrounded by sports my entire life, ESPN has always been in the picture and I’m ecstatic to finally call the network home – a place where I can continue to show up as my authentic self while connecting with viewers from all walks of life,” she said.

The Boston Globe reported Smith’s departure on Thursday.

For Smith, this seems like a natural step up, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her expand her role at ESPN as her tenure with the company continues.

