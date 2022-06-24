ABC has aired live UFC fights before, but never in primetime. That will end next Saturday, when the network simulcasts coverage of the UFC 276 prelims.

In addition to ABC, the fights will air on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

The two hour prelims broadcast on July 2nd begins at 8 PM ET, and features four fights, listed below.

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

The prelims broadcast is preceded by the early prelims (yes, there are prelims and early prelims, and yes, there was a time when both the early prelims and prelims aired on completely different platforms) on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes at 6 PM, and is followed by the main UFC 276 PPV on ESPN+ at 10 PM.

I feel like it was inevitable that the UFC would get a primetime slot on ABC one of these days, and what better time during the summer when there’s nothing else going on?

Sure, it’s a little disappointing that the event in question is just a set of prelims, but given how much cash ESPN has plunked down for the UFC and its exclusive PPV rights, they weren’t going to put the main card of a numbered event on ABC in primetime (the fact that those events start at 10 PM ET also doesn’t help).

If this goes well, it’s hard not to see a primetime Fight Night card coming to ABC in the future.

[ESPN]