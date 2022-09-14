The latest edition of ESPN’s E60 series is going to be heavy.

Per a Wednesday release from the company, the new episode will revisit the Munich Massacre during the 1972 Summer Olympics and focuses on the story of a survivor as told by Jeremy Schaap.

Here’s more from the release about the episode, entitled The Survivor.

An unspeakable act of violence that changed countless lives, the Munich Massacre was the first terrorist attack broadcast live on television around the world. Eleven Israelis and one German police officer were killed. In its wake, life would never feel quite so safe again, especially at sports events. Long before Munich, Ladany, a race walker and one of Israel’s most accomplished athletes, already understood what it meant to be targeted for death. In 1941, when the Germans attacked his native Yugoslavia, and a bomb fell directly on his house, he survived. Three years later, when he was deported to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where the Germans killed 50,000 people, he survived. Twenty-eight years later, in Munich, wearing the star of David as a proud Israeli, Ladany would find himself in the crosshairs of history again. Through archival video and news reports, along with new interviews and reporting, E60 tells the story of Munich, through Ladany’s eyes. Others interviewed for The Survivor include Zelig Shtroch, a shooter on the Israeli Olympic team and roommate of Ladany, who has been haunted by survivor’s guilt for 50 years; Shlomo Levy, an Israeli photojournalist who was embedded with the team in Munich and was staying in the same building; and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

And here’s a trailer.

The Survivor will also some cross-platform content, including an article by Schaap on ESPN.com and an edition of the ESPN Daily podcast, while clips will be shown on Outside the Lines.

Compared to 30 for 30, I feel like E60 is doing a better job hitting that sweet spot between hard hitting storytelling and nostalgia. Long may it continue.

The episode premieres on Tuesday, September 20th at 7:30 PM and will be available on ESPN+.

