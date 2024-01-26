The New York Post reported Thursday that former Amazon executive Marie Donoghue will join DraftKings.

The New York Post previously reported that Donoghue, the former VP of U.S. Sports Content and Partnerships, will leave for the burgeoning sports betting and multimedia company. Now, we know her new destination.

“One of the highest-ranking women behind the scenes in sports media has a new role. Marie Donoghue is joining DraftKings as Chief Business & Growth Officer,” Andrew Marchand of The New York Post wrote.

Donoghue was credited as being one of the premier executives behind the scenes at Amazon Prime. As Awful Announcing wrote on January 4, “She played important roles in first Prime VIdeo’s alternate feeds for Thursday Night Football (back when they only had non-exclusive streaming rights) and then their first full-on exclusive production beginning last year.” So it’s fair to say that she’s an integral player, and her absence will almost certainly be felt. She joined the company back in 2018, so she left after six years with the company. Previously, Donoghue worked for ESPN.

Much like FanDuel, DraftKings has both delved into sports gambling and multimedia content. Among the most prominent shows on FanDuel, DK’s chief competitor, is, of course, Up & Adams with Kay Adams, who formerly hosted Good Morning, Football. It’s yet to be seen if similar things pop up on DK, apart from the content they currently have. However, given Donoghue’s previous roles, it wouldn’t be surprising if her fingerprints were left at her new employer.

