Retired sportscaster and VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) managing editor and lead host Brent Musburger (L) and boxing announcer and VSiN lead host Al Bernstein attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the VSiN broadcasting studio at the South Point Hotel & Casino sports book on February 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. VSiN is the first multi-channel network dedicated to sports gambling information and launches on Sirius XM Radio on February 27. Musburger and Bernstein will host a special broadcast before Super Bowl LI.

84-year-old Brent Musburger will be back on football fans’ TV screens this fall as Vegas Sports & Information Network (VSiN) and DraftKings Network announced a new show, “Brent Musburger’s Countdown to Kickoff,” that will air Sundays at noon ET starting Week One of the NFL season.

The show will mark Musburger’s return to the time slot he held at CBS from 1975-89 as host of “The NFL Today.” Musburger has been under the radar since leaving the Oakland Raiders’ radio booth last summer, but will return in a big way with the hourlong program, which DraftKings indicated will give NFL fans “unmatched insight into the game” and Musburger’s “expert opinion on the latest sports betting trends.”

Musburger jumped to VSiN, which was founded by his brother Todd and uncle Brian, in 2017 after leaving the SEC Network and ESPN. Musburger hosted a betting-centered radio show for VSiN on Sirius XM until recently.

The company was purchased by DraftKings in 2021, and although there is overlap in the live programming and digital content each company puts out, DraftKings has opted to maintain VSiN as a standalone entity online and on its cable channel. The gambling operator’s own channel, DraftKings Network, now streams on its website as well as via a FAST channel through a partnership with Samsung TV Plus.

While the legendary Musburger may not have the same platform he had at CBS or ESPN, his return to the host’s desk on NFL Sundays is a nice treat for any nostalgic football fans flipping channels before kickoff each Sunday this season.

