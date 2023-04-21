Pat McAfee
By Jessica Kleinschmidt on

It could have been just a simple picture. FanDuel’s Pat McAfee took a selfie of him and Disney CEO Bob Iger, posting it to Twitter. Innocent enough? Not necessarily.

A hashtag that read “#UpToSomethingSZN” is cause for speculation:

A picture is worth a thousand words — a small amount in comparison to the four-year, $120 million contract McAfee signed with FanDuel last year. He reportedly has been in talks with other outlets including Amazon.

He told The NY Post recently, [There are] a lot of moving pieces right now,” as it pertains to his future with FanDuel. 

“Not exactly sure where it all ends up,” McAfee said. “No beef, all love with FD (and you.) Just trying to make my show and life easier. I’ll have a lot more info and direction late next week probably.”

This was in March.

In February, McAfee posted a photo of him looking out into the ocean with some cryptic text which included this excerpt:

“We and the new group of [FanDuel] execs don’t necessarily have the same philosophical views on stuff, nothing but love for them, they are doing their thing but, certainly a different way of operating these days […] we’ve been lucky to be with them since Day 1 of legalized sports gambling […] and we’re proud that they have been the #1 Sportsbook in America ever since. How’s that shape up before next football season?”

He did confirm he will return to College GameDay next season, but still remained quiet about what else was next for his budding career.

“Hopefully we’ll get down to LSU, because I’ve heard it is awesome,” McAfee said on his show last month. “I am definitely on College GameDay for one more year. Definitely. That is a definite situation. After that, the conversation’s pending.”

Some of McAfee’s followers were on board the “Pat McAfee to ESPN” hype train. Even ESPN’s own Dan Orlovsky replied to the tweet with some classic eyeball emojis:

Could this be signaling a much larger relationship between Pat McAfee and the folks at Disney and ESPN? Guess we will see …

