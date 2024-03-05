Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Washington Huskies at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

EA Sports’ upcoming ‘College Football 25’ is one of the most-anticipated sports video games in recent memory. For the first time in a decade, a college football video game will hit the market.

Players have been announcing left and right that they will be appearing in the game, accepting EA’s offer of $600 to do such. NIL is the primary reason the game was allowed to return in the first place, so EA is taking full advantage of it.

However, it seems like Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning will not be one of them.

Monday evening, Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, tweeted the news.

Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCFHdAuMZ1 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 5, 2024

“Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I’m told Arch is focused on playing football on the field,” Richardson said in his post.

Manning’s reasoning doesn’t make a ton of sense. Being one of the few players to opt out seems like it would lead to more distractions from playing football on the field, as there will be additional questions surrounding the decision.

Monday afternoon, EA Sports College Football tweeted that over 10,000 college football players had already opted into the game.

As the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has been on the national radar for years. Many will likely be disappointed that he is not in the game. So far, he’s one of the only players we know that will be opting out, however.

