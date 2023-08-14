Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Pat McAfee on the FanDuel set on radio row at the Super Bowl LVII media center at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pat McAfee Show will head to T-Town in mid-September. On Monday, the popular McAfee had College GameDay mainstay Kirk Herbstreit on the show and delivered a significant announcement. McAfee will take his show down to Tuscaloosa during Week 2 of the 2023 college football season. They’ll be going live on campus at the University of Alabama before the Crimson Tide’s anticipated game versus the Texas Longhorns.

“The first show that we will have live on a campus on a Friday & our first simulcast will be for Texas/Alabama week two dahn in Tuscaloosa,” McAfee posted on X. It didn’t stop there either as the popular personality made the announcement on his show too.

“We’d like to make an announcement. The first show that we will have live, on a campus on a Friday, this show, and our first simulcast is going to be that Texas-Alabama game, Week 2, down there in Alabama,” McAfee said.

?ANNOUNCEMENT? The first show that we will have live on a campus on a Friday & our first simulcast will be for Texas/Alabama week two dahn in Tuscaloosa #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/s74zyIv7zB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 14, 2023

McAfee stressed that he didn’t know if College GameDay will be there in Tuscaloosa either. McAfee, of course, now contributes to the Worldwide Leader’s college football staple. He suggested he might have a busy travel weekend if that’s the case, but he said the Pat McAfee Show will be live from T-Town on the ‘Bama campus.

Kirk said he thinks GameDay could be there but stopped short of fully confirming it. Pat and his co-hosts joked with Herbstreit that they were going to put that news on their ticker. But Herbstreit backed off and merely went with the conventional wisdom. Chances are, he probably won’t be wrong.

