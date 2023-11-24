Screen grab: Ole Miss football

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 17-7 in the annual Egg Bowl on Thursday. And as the cliché goes, to the victor goes the spoils.

And that was the exact approach the Rebels took in celebrating their victory over their rivals, which marked their third win over the Bulldogs in the last four years. Shortly after the game ended, Ole Miss football’s official X (formerly Twitter ) account reposted the Mississippi State account’s reporting of the final score, adding a meme-filled mashup video trolling the Bulldogs.

While the nature of the post would have made it notable in and of itself, some eagle eyed viewers noticed that one brief clip in the video took a direct shot at Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. At the 22-second mark, you can see a conversation on Snapchat that allegedly took place between Rogers and a woman he was pursuing, although the screen grab was altered in a pro-Ole Miss manner.

This is WILD from the Ole Miss Football admin https://t.co/7luqjcz36k pic.twitter.com/NLXJvDKSWU — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) November 24, 2023

While the screenshotted Snapchat conversation has not been verified as authentic, it made the rounds on social media earlier this season. While all is fair in love and war — another cliché — it’s pretty wild to see a college football program’s official social media account using such a personal post about an opposing player as ammunition to troll him after a win.

Considering that college football players are unpaid, posts like these are largely considered off-limits — although this likely would have been just as jarring had it been posted from an NFL team’s offical account. Perhaps the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) has changed that thinking. Or more likely, Ole Miss’ social media accounts are simply taking on the personality of the program’s head coach.

Either way, the Rebels’ post is sure to generate plenty of conversation, especially when contrasted with Rogers’ emotional postgame press conference. And in yet another twist to this story, Rogers will reportedly enter the transfer portal following Thursday’s game.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers got a bit emotional tonight after the loss. "I'm proud of the team and seniors, the real fighters. It would've been so easy to tap out. I gave it all, man. I can honestly say I've been here four years and never have taken a day off." pic.twitter.com/x0H6dyTjLS — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 24, 2023

