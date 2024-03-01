Texas Tech players, including QB Behren Morton, wore helmet radios on an experimental basis in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 16, 2023. The radios are now going to be allowed across FBS football. (Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports.)

The idea of stealing team signals via video or in-person scouting may soon be a thing of the past in NCAA FBS college football. There were a lot of discussions around that last fall around the alleged in-person scouting scheme run by then-Michigan analyst Connor Stalions. Stealing signs is not specifically banned by NCAA rules, but in-person scouting is, and the reported details of Stalions’ plan drew a lot of conversation, including multiple recommendations that the NCAA go to sideline/booth-to-helmet communication similar to what the NFL uses. And now, as Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and NBC tweeted Friday, that helmet communication move and several other notable changes are coming to the FBS level this fall.

Helmet communication is coming to college football, finally. Also, we're getting the two-minute warning. https://t.co/g1Nmvlxwfn pic.twitter.com/eGSKhF0wPu — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 1, 2024

Here’s more from that NCAA release:

The NCAA Football Rules Committee proposed optional technology rules, effective with the 2024 competition season. All rule recommendations must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss football proposals April 18. In games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams, each school would have the option to use coach-to-player communications through the helmet to one player on the field. That player would be identified by having a green dot on the back midline of the player’s helmet. The communication from the coach to the player would be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.

As Auerbach noted, the April 18 meeting is expected “to rubber-stamp the proposed rule changes.” So it does seem like this is happening. And that makes sense considering how many proposed it around discussion of Stalions and Michigan last fall, which ultimately led to a three-game suspension for then-Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. And the technology has been used in the NFL for 30 years, so it’s hardly like this is unproven.

There are reasons for helmet radios beyond preventing sign-stealing, too. One big one is the ease of communication to the players with helmet radios, and the removal of the need for those players to look at the sideline for signals. The radios were tried in many bowl games this winter, and coaches, staffers, the outgoing AFCA director, and the ACC commissioner raved about the idea to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger:

“However we can get it passed, we need to get it passed,” said Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, whose team became the first to use coach-to-player communications in its Independence Bowl win over Cal last weekend. That game did not feature the use of tablets. “We are hoping like crazy it gets passed for next year.” …“Why would we not want to modernize sideline communication?” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips asked. “These are things that help the game and help players and coaches.” …“The players loved it,” [Texas Tech head equipment manager Cayman] Ancell said. “Quarterback loved it. He didn’t have to look at the sideline. He could keep his eyes on the field. The defensive guys wished everybody on defense could have had [the capabilities in their helmets].” …“We’ve had a sign-stealing problem for a while, and we’ve got the technology to eliminate the issue,” said Todd Berry, the outgoing director of the American Football Coaches Association. “The cost is minimal. High schools are using the technology. Coaches have been frustrated: Why hasn’t this happened?”

Well, now it looks like this will be happening. And other changes look set to come in as well, including the ability for teams to have up to 18 tablets across sidelines and booths (for in-game video only) and two-minute warnings at the end of each half. But the helmet communication feels like the biggest thing here, and it means we should have much less discussion about sign-stealing going forward.

[NCAA.org]