Michigan flag is raised during the game against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Medical staff at the Big House saved freelance sports photographer Aaron Josefczyk’s life this football season. After Michigan football kept its season alive, beating rival Ohio State at home, Josefczyk felt chest pain and alerted police officers on the event level of the stadium. Michigan Medicine and stadium first responders treated Josefczyk for a heart attack and transported him to the university cardiovascular center, where he made a full recovery.

Doctors at the cardiovascular center discovered Josefczyk had a 90 percent blockage in his right coronary artery, reported Samuel Dodge of M Live.

“The immediate recognition of a medical emergency at The Big House and rapid transport to the emergency department allowed us to expedite care and get the blocked vessel open quickly,” cardiologist Dr. Michael Grossman told Dodge.

A middle-aged man in mostly good health, Josefczyk believed the pain was acid reflux or just gas. He quickly found out the situation was more serious.

He found company among other Buckeye alums at the hospital and attentive care.

“They knew what to do, followed all their protocol and got me back home,” Joseczyk told Dodge.

Many photojournalists work freelance for several wire services or local publications. Often, photographers will cover many local events and share photos with whoever will pay for them that day.

That means you don’t have the same work structure as a typical reporter, who may have coworkers around and maintain contact with a manager throughout the day.

And since Jusefczyk is based in Cleveland, he was far from home covering The Game after Thanksgiving.

Without friendly medical staff and a quick response, he may have had an even more major emergency.

