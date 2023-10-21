Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs after a catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
By Ben Axelrod on

Saturday was a big day for Marvin Harrison Jr., as he tallied 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in No. 3 Ohio State’s 20-12 victory over No. 7 Penn State.

But if there was anything that put a slight damper on the star wide receiver’s performance, it was Gus Johnson’s insistence on repeatedly referring to him as “Maserati Marv.”

Despite the Fox College Football X (formerly Twitter) account’s insistence, the rest of social media was less than impressed with Johnson’s wordplay. In addition to feeling like a forced alliteration, the nickname doesn’t even make much sense; while Maserati cars are certainly luxurious and stylish, they’re hardly known for their reliability, which is one of Harrison’s best assets.

What makes the new nickname even stranger is that dating back to last season, Johnson had taken to calling Harrison — the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison — “Marvelous Marv.” Unlike “Maserati Marv,” that nickname was actually well received.

Making matters worse — at least for non-Buckeye fans — is that Harrison hauled in 11 catches on Saturday, providing Johnson with ample opportunity to enthusiastically share his new nickname for the junior. Taking a quick look at social media, it wasn’t hard to tell how many felt about the Fox announcer’s new nickname for college football’s best wide receiver.

Formerly a fan favorite, Johnson has become somewhat of a polarizing presence on the Fox Big Noon Saturday broadcasts. While some believe that his trademark overenthusiasm adds to the broadcasts, others say that it’s distracting. Earlier this season, Johnson also received some unexpected criticism for his lack of excitement during a matchup between Penn State and Illinois.

But when it comes to “Maserati Marv,” the nickname wasn’t polarizing, so much as it was universally panned. It will be interesting to see whether Johnson sticks with the nickname when he calls his next Ohio State game, which could very well be the Buckeyes’ highly anticipated rivalry game vs. Michigan on Nov. 25.

[CFB on FOX]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

