A Fox tweet misidentifying Colorado State coach Jay Norvell. (Sickos Committee on Twitter.)

When prominent Twitter accounts’ identifications of players or coaches go wrong, it’s a sure thing that people are going to notice. The latest case in point came from the Fox College Football account, which tried to tweet a video of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’ post-game conversation with Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell after the Buffaloes’ 43-35 double overtime win Saturday. Instead, though, they initially tweeted Sanders hugging one of his own staffers.

That tweet was quickly deleted. But, before it was, the Sickos Committee screengrabbed it:

To their credit, Fox did eventually get the video of Sanders and Norvell (who was quite identifiable with his Colorado State visor, which he apparently does wear when talking to this particular adult):

Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders & Jay Norvell meet after the game ? pic.twitter.com/VQEe3fYG2B — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

But still, it wasn’t ideal for that Fox College Football account to initially tweet the wrong identification to their 483,000 followers. It’s far from the first prominent media outlet misidentification, and it certainly won’t be the last either, and at least they corrected it. But this was a notable one to get wrong, considering all the hype around Sanders and Norvell this week and considering how frequently Norvell was shown on the ESPN game broadcast.

[Sickos Committee on Twitter]