Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell.

The entire sporting universe is descending upon Boulder, Colorado on Saturday for the “Rocky Mountain Showdown” between Colorado and Colorado State. Fox and ESPN will have both of their college football pregame shows there Saturday morning. It’s the biggest attraction on a sleepy college football Saturday that has no actual interesting games on the schedule, so everyone might as well jump aboard the Coach Prime bandwagon.

Let’s all give a shout-out then to Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, who took a serious shot to Deion Sanders and added some much needed spice to a game where the Buffaloes are currently favored by 23.5 points.

Norvell was on his coach’s show and called out Sanders personally by saying he didn’t appreciate Sanders’ style when it comes to talking to the media, or apparently how he was raised by his mother.

This isn’t just bulletin-board material, blow it up and put it in Times Square.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado "When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that's what my mother taught me"

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off, and I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Before the soundbite, Norvell said that with all the ESPN interviews and hype surrounding Colorado that his own players would walk into Boulder with a chip on their shoulder. Norvell clearly knew what he was doing by referencing Boulder right before the comment. One might wonder how smart it is though, considering the fact that Shedeur Sanders called out Matt Rhule postgame for disrespecting his father after Colorado blew out Nebraska last week.

Also, clearly Norvell has a thing against cowboy hats, because he must think visors are acceptable when talking to the media.

The Rams might get blown out by 50 points on Saturday night, but at least we have Jay Norvell to thank for making this game much more watchable to see what fireworks might happen.

