For the first time in nearly two decades, ESPN will have a float in the Rose Bowl Parade.

A collaborative effort from multiple departments resulted in the creation of ESPN’s float, which is absolutely massive, measuring up to 16 feet tall, 28 feet long, and 17 feet wide. It’s decorated with nearly 6,000 flowers and constructed using sod right from the Rose Bowl Stadium. The materials used for decoration include green ground parsley flakes, white fine ground rice, stems of brown coffee, gold flax seeds, whole split peas, and more.

“A collaboration between Marketing, Media Planning, and Synergy, we entered CFP planning in search of a one-of-a-kind, high-impact tactic that would have extensive reach and would delight fans in a way we never have before,” said Erin Thornton, Senior Director of Synergy Strategy and Solutions. “We gravitated toward partnering with the Tournament of Roses on a float that showcases two icons of the postseason – the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy. We couldn’t think of a more unique way to drive tune-in to the National Championship Game, celebrate the final four-team Playoff, and dazzle parade viewers with a beautiful float and some of their favorite ESPN personalities.”

Several ESPN personalities will be participating in the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Jess Sims, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee are riding this year’s ESPN float.

They’ll be joined by Andrew Spencer, a participant from ABC’s The Bachelorette, in addition to celebrity superfans representing the two teams playing in Pasadena – country music chart-topper Walker Hayes (Alabama) and Golden Globe & Emmy Award-winner Darren Criss (Michigan).

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, and his wife Nicki will also ride the float.

[ESPN PR]