Photo credit: ESPN

Jim Harbaugh finally led Michigan to a national championship Monday night, and he’s not even getting the credit from ESPN.

Tuesday morning, ESPN’s First Take began with a lovely montage of highlights from Michigan’s national championship win over Washington, and then Molly Qerim proceeded to congratulate Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the accomplishment.

“Congratulations to John Harbaugh and the entire Michigan squad.” pic.twitter.com/jIbieB0bzh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024



“Go Blue! Hail! The Michigan Wolverines are national champs, congratulations to John Harbaugh and the entire Michigan squad,” Qerim said.

John Harbaugh is undoubtedly proud of Jim Harbaugh for leading Michigan to a national championship, but he doesn’t deserve nearly as much credit as his brother, or even Connor Stalions for the win.

A few minutes later, Qerim was tasked with differentiating the Harbaugh brothers again as she introduced the next question for Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on First Take. “Rumors are swirling, John Harbaugh could have coached his last game in Michigan.”

“John Harbaugh could have coached his last game for Michigan…excuse me, Jim Harbaugh.” pic.twitter.com/S7DkNVGx1l — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024



Oh no. Qerim did it again, misidentifying John Harbaugh as Michigan’s head football coach. At least this time she was quick to correct the mistake, adding, “Excuse me, Jim Harbaugh,” shortly after the case of mistaken identity.

Qerim is not alone in making this error. Jim and John Harbaugh have long been confused for each other. Two prominent football coaches who are brothers and have names that are kind of alike, it’s very easy to see how the mistake could happen. Just last weekend, ESPN accidentally put “Jim Harbaugh” on the chyron as John Harbaugh was being interviewed during the Ravens Saturday evening game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maybe this is Jack and Jackie Harbaugh’s fault for spawning two football coaches and sticking with the “J” theme while naming them. Surely, this mistake wouldn’t happen nearly as much if the coaches were named John and Bill Harbaugh. Or maybe, we can all just be a little more careful when identifying the Harbaugh brothers.

