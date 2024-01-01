Bowl mascots have really stepped up their game this postseason.

In the latest example of a bowl sponsor finding a clever way to improve their visibility, the Cheez-It mascot worked its way into a post-game interview Monday.

Tennessee shut out Iowa, 35-0, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. In the post-game TV interview, ESPN’s Kayla Burton caught up with winning head coach Josh Heupel and Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

As Burton talked to Heupel, there was a slight commotion in the background and — why yes, that is the Cheez-It mascot, “Ched-Z,” quietly slipping a box of the snack food between the coach and quarterback.

Burton grabbed the box and noted, “And lastly, because we have to hold the Cheez-Its up,” before finishing her interview.

Mission complete, Ched-Z slowly sidestepped out of camera view.

The Cheez-It mascot knows how to get in, get the plug, and get out. pic.twitter.com/LK2oGKqQVS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2024

It was just the latest example of a bowl mascot giving their sponsor more leverage from those sponsorship dollars. The Pop-Tarts mascot really set a high bar for his brethren. After Kansas State won the Dec. 28 Pop-Tarts Bowl, the mascot popped itself in an enormous toaster and, through some magical process, came out below, ready for the celebrating Wildcats to eat.

Ched-Z knew better than to sacrifice himself to the winning team. Earlier in the day, the mascot held up a sign reading, “Non-Edible Mascot.”

The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024

And of course, after the Volunteers’ big win, Heupel got Cheez-Its dumped on him.

Fans seemed to think the Cheez-It mascot got the sponsorship message across without being obtrusive.

Pop Tart couldn't display the simple understated class of Cheez-It. — Mike Frazee (@thatsfraziness) January 1, 2024

[Photo Credit: ESPN/ABC]