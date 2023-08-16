On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced its lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2023 season, featuring many of the same names we’ve seen in recent years.

The top broadcast team for the CBS college football season remains Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell. Dell joined the top team last season, replacing Jamie Erdahl. The trio will call the “marquee game of the week,” usually the SEC Game of the Week in the conference’s final year on CBS.

Tom McCarthy will call CBS college football games on occasion this season, joined by Jason McCourty and Tiffany Blackmon. McCarthy will also call games with Ross Tucker. All four are also part of the NFL on CBS broadcast lineup this season.

The cast for College Football Today remains unchanged. Adam Zucker hosts alongside analysts Brian Jones and Rick Neuheisel.

On CBS Sports Network, studio coverage is hosted by Brent Stover, joined by analysts Kevin Carter and Danny Kanell.

Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor are CBS Sports Network’s top broadcast team once again, and they won’t have a fixed sideline reporter this season. The pool includes Blackmon, Amanda Guerra, Justin Walters, and Brandon Baylor.

Chris Lewis and Tucker, who will also work together during NFL on CBS games this season, will call CBS Sports Network games and Week 1’s Oregon State-San Jose State game on CBS.

Navy games this year will be called by either John Sadak or Jordan Kent, joined by Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick Burch. Army games will either be called by Lewis and Tucker or Dave Ryan and Adam Breneman, with Tina Cervasio serving as the sideline reporter for both teams.

Also calling play-by-play on CBS Sports Network this year are Carter Blackburn, Ed Cohen, Chick Hernandez, Alex Del Barrio, Jason Knapp, and Michael Grady, while additional analysts include Robert Turbin, Malik Zaire, Donte Whitner, Christian Fauria, Brock Vereen, and Taylor McHargue. Emily Proud and Keiana Martin join the lineup of sideline reporters.

CBS also revealed broadcast assignments for Week 1 of the season. Nessler, Danielson, and Dell will call Ohio State vs Indiana, while Waltz, Taylor, and Guerra will call Texas Tech vs Wyoming. On Sunday, McCarthy, McCourty, and Blackmon will call Northwestern vs Rutgers, while Lewis, Tucker, and Walters will call Oregon State vs San Jose State.

Overall, it’s a pretty similar lineup to recent years, with some new faces joining and few changes overall.

