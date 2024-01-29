Barrett Sallee on CBS Sports HQ.

The SEC is leaving CBS, and so is Barrett Sallee. On Monday, Sallee, who worked as a college football writer for CBS Sports, an analyst for CBS Sports HQ, and a host for the SiriusXM college sports channels, revealed on Twitter that his time with CBS will come to an end on Wednesday, Jan. 31 after being with the network for seven years.

“January 31 is my last day with CBS Sports,” Sallee wrote. “It’s been a great seven seasons with the company, and I will cherish the friendships that I have made while along the way.

“What’s next for me?

“Smothered and Covered is coming back and will be better than ever. The new show will cover the entire college football world and be re-branded as College Football Smothered and Covered. Expect the show to launch in the very near future with content on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and wherever you get your CFB content.”

Remember Smothered and Covered, that SEC-centric weekly show/podcast where Sallee dissected the conference back circa 2018? Sallee has officially set the stage for its grand return.

There’s more to Sallee than just this exciting revival. Since 2017, he’s been a versatile force at CBS Sports, wielding his dual talents as a writer and analyst, penning columns, breaking news, and providing commentary on various on-air shows. That was in addition to hosting a lineup of shows on SiriusXM’s college sports channels, including College Sports Sunday on channel 84.

Sallee excelled both in writing and on-air analysis. His incisive columns and breaking news updates keep fans informed, while his insightful commentary graces pregame shows, halftime breaks, Saturday night wrap-ups, and various weekly segments.

