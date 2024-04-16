Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Louisville Cardinals helmet on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A 247Sports writer apologized on Tuesday after making a critical error in reporting on the Louisville Cardinals and the NCAA transfer portal.

Veteran reporter Brandon Marcello, one of 247Sports’ national college football writers, mistakenly reported how many of the team’s offensive linemen would enter the transfer portal.

As the transfer portal officially opens, Louisville will lose six players, four of whom are offensive linemen, joining running back Peny Boone and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole. Marcello initially reported that five would enter the portal.

“I am rescinding my initial report on several Louisville offensive linemen expected to enter portal,” wrote Marcello. “For full transparency: I received conflicting info after the initial report (5 OL, 1 DL), and there was also confusion from a source about the initials in a name. After speaking further with one of the sources, it became clear that erroneous information was provided and a portion of the names was incorrect. I have also apologized to Louisville head coach [Jeff Brohm] this morning on the phone. There is zero excuse for me to be duped on one or two names. I take credibility to heart. Wrong is wrong. You deserve an explanation rather than a deleted tweet.”

Marcello going the extra mile to apologize will likely let him win any public opinion battles. Already, you could see in the replies that Louisville fans were more than willing to let him off easy.

Mistakes happen and the transparency provided will go the extra mile. After the apology, we’ll rule Marcello to be in bounds, and hopefully back on track on his reporting.

