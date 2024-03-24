(Credit: YaleMBB and YaleMBasketball on Twitter/X)

Perhaps it’s a bit easier to confuse one username for another in the era of Elon Musk’s Twitter/X, but it’s certainly not a new phenomenon. For years, users have been mistakenly targeted with tweets meant for someone else, leading to comedic and potentially damaging situations.

But the latest instance of this was all in good fun.

The Yale Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry department’s Twitter account (@YaleMBB) has been inundated with notifications due to mistaken identity with the team’s men’s basketball program.

Our notifications are blowing up with basketball tweets, but we are the Yale molecular biophysics and biochemistry account! You might want to tag @YaleMBasketball instead 🏀 Boola boola! — Yale MB&B (@YaleMBB) March 23, 2024

This surge coincides with Yale’s upset 80-76 victory over No. 4 seed Auburn in the NCAA tournament. And some of that came when legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale inadvertently tweeted the @YaleMBB account, typically focused on the intricacies of life at the molecular level, rather than the @YaleMBasketball account representing the triumphant Ivy League Cinderella team.

R u serious ? What has happened to the @SEC ? @KentuckyMBB @HailStateFB @GamecockMBB @GatorsMBK @AuburnMBB ALL gone from @MarchMadnessMBB as TIGERS go down to @YaleMBB 78-76 – The @IvyLeague over the SEC which some said was the # 1 conference. MARCH MADNESS has been a… — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 22, 2024

Yale Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry beats @AuburnMBB 78-76, talk about March madness! https://t.co/T75ICMKml6 — Yale MB&B (@YaleMBB) March 23, 2024

Talk about March Madness, indeed.

Despite acknowledging in their bio that they’re not the official Yale men’s basketball account, the Yale Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry team (YaleMBB) undoubtedly remains enthusiastic about the Bulldogs’ matchup against the No. 55 seed San Diego State Aztecs in the East Region on Sunday night. While they might not be the primary Yale account for fans seeking game updates, their support for the Cinderella team is unwavering.

However, the account’s admin is probably hoping for fewer notifications.

But it’s all in good fun. Both accounts deserve credit for having fun with what could normally be a confusing and frustrating incident.

As for Vitale, he is looking forward to announcing his return after being given a clean bill of health. Perhaps we can hear him talk about life at the molecular level when he’s back on ESPN’s airwaves, baby.

[Yale MBB on Twitter/X]