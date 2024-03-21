Credit: The Topeka Capital-Journal

While March Madness season tips off in full today with the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the one announcer most synonymous with the sport hasn’t been seen or heard in quite some time. But after many surgeries treating vocal cord cancer and time recovering, Dick Vitale is optimistic that his voice will be heard proclaiming “PTPers” and “Diaper Dandies” once again.

Earlier this month in a video on X (formerly Twitter), Vitale shared an update with his surgeon that he had “won the lottery” and that he was making excellent progress in his healing from the many procedures and time spent resting his voice.

Now in an interview with USA Today around his new book and his tireless work supporting cancer research, Vitale is more optimistic than ever that he will be able to return to the broadcast booth.

Now cancer-free, Vitale said his overall health “is fantastic” and that this is the best he’s felt in years. The only struggle is the healing process from his vocal cord surgery more than a month ago, something he said is “mentally frustrating.” “It will take more time before I get the strength back in my voice,” he said. “The 35 radiation treatments I had for my vocal cord cancer wiped out the cancer but created some problems to my vocal cords.” But with positive signs in recovery, Vitale looks forward to being able to call games for ESPN in the future. If his vocal cords heal properly, the plan is to be back calling games next season. He can’t wait to be back in arenas. “I miss so much the entire college spirit at the games as I always love being able to share time with the players, coaches, fans, media and especially my ESPN colleagues,” Vitale said.

It will surely be a celebration if and when Vitale is able to return to the broadcast booth for ESPN and call a college basketball game once again. The sport has had no bigger fan, no bigger cheerleader, and no bigger personality than Dickie V over the last 40+ years. Here’s hoping he is able to get his wish and do what he loves to do once again.

[USA Today]