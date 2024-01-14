(Credit: Creighton Athletics)

Rick Pitino doesn’t feel good about losing. The St. John’s head men’s basketball coach doesn’t believe in those valiant efforts or moral victories, so to speak.

During the postgame interview after losing 66-65 to Creighton, a reporter asked the former head coach of Louisville and Iona if he felt good about the way his team played against the 22nd-ranked team in the country. The Red Storm missed two jumpers on the game’s final possession, as the Bluejays’ defense prevailed when it mattered most.

Needless to say, Pitino doesn’t take losing very kindly.

“No, I don’t feel good,” he said. “When we lose, I ******* hate the world. Just so you understand that, no, I don’t feel good. I’ve never felt good with a loss; pardon my language. So, I don’t feel good. I don’t believe in those valiant efforts on the road. No, I feel like I want to kill myself, jump in the cold, and die of frostbite.”

Rick Pitino on losing. Video courtesy of Creighton Athletics. pic.twitter.com/TlxQM5PRlt — Connor Happer (@ConnorHapper) January 13, 2024

Tell us how you really feel, Rick.

Pitino doesn’t mince words. His raw emotions after such a close loss paint a picture of a coach who bleeds basketball and demands the same intensity from his players.

Perhaps saying you’d want to kill yourself over a regular season game of college basketball isn’t the best choice of words — yes, we know he was kidding. However, this head coach thrives on competition and hates the feeling of defeat.

We don’t expect Pitino to be asked about moral victories again anytime soon.

[Connor Happer]