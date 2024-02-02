Northwestern’s Chris Collins shows grace to student reporter who forgot their question during postgame press conference.

Not every college basketball coach will treat student reporters like Jim Boeheim. There’s Georgetown’s Ed Cooley, who challenged and implored young journalists to ask him tough questions, and then there’s Northwestern’s Chris Collins, who gives grace to those in the press room, even after being ejected.

Of course, Collins made sure to get himself ejected after he unleashed an epic tirade on the officiating crew as his Wildcats fell short in a 105-96 overtime loss to the No. 2 team in the country. Collins seemingly went ballistic because Purdue took 46 free throws while his team attempted just eight from the charity stripe.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is ejected with 1.7 seconds remaining in OT at Purdue. pic.twitter.com/UqTWKKn9gF — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 1, 2024

And despite that, Collins refused to go into the discrepancy in free throws during his postgame press conference in West Lafayette. And in refusing to go over that in the press room, he didn’t allow those feelings to boil over, so when a student reporter fumbled over their words trying to ask Collins a question after having already fielded several others, the Northwestern head coach showed grace.

“I totally forgot my question. I’m sorry, coach.”

“Alright,” said Collins. “I still love you. You’re still my guy.”

This encounter perfectly encapsulates the duality of coaches like Collins, capable of passionate outbursts on the court while displaying genuine empathy and understanding off it. It serves as a reminder that sportsmanship extends beyond wins and losses, encompassing compassion and respect for individuals, be they seasoned athletes or nervous student reporters.

