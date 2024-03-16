The NCAA has released the March Madness Live app for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, featuring several new features and updates

Through the app, games airing on TBS, TNT, and truTV can be streamed with an authenticated cable, satellite, or streaming login, though a preview is also provided.

Vertical short-form videos are available on the app this year as a new feature, spotlighting “must-see moments, trending clips and legendary performances.”

The Fast Break whiparound show, which debuted in 2018, returns for the first two rounds of the tournament. Multi-view mode also returns on desktop, offering up to four games at once.

March Madness Live is leaning into iOS widgets this year, with the live activity/update widget providing updates on scores and matchups.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also are supported by March Madness Live, providing radio broadcasts from Westwood One.

Bracket games are also supported, with the NCAA’s men’s and women’s Bracket Challenges supported, along with the men’s Tournament Run and the Perfect Bracket Tracker.

The app also featured condensed games, cut down to between 10-15 minutes.

Several FAST channels are included on March Madness Live as well for both the men’s and women’s game. Right now, five men’s channels are featured: Bracket TV, Classic Games, Legends of March, Conference Tourney Updates, and One Shining Moment (which is just every One Shining Moment video played on a loop). The channels live on the women’s side are Classic March Madness Women’s Games, March Madness Women’s Legends, and Women’s Tournament Preview.

