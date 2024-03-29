Photo Credit: Mike Hlas on Twitter/X

LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been quick to defend herself amidst rumors of a looming article from the Washington Post she described as a “hit piece”. But now, her tune has completely changed on the matter ahead of the team’s upcoming Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament against the UCLA Bruins.

Mulkey originally threatened a lawsuit, saying she has the “best defamation law firm in the country” if the looming WaPo article features any false information about her.

“This is exactly why people don’t trust journalists and the media anymore,” said Mulkey this past weekend when the rumors of the article emerged. I’m fed up. I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me.”

On Friday, Mulkey was asked whether she has heard anything from the Washington Post since her threat of a lawsuit. But instead of engaging in the topic, Mulkey largely avoided the question altogether in favor of “focusing on winning” against UCLA this weekend.

“I did make a statement & that’s all I’ll comment on at this time because all I’m focused on is to win another basketball game,” said Mulkey via Claire Hanna of TSN Sports on Twitter/X.

There’s a pretty clear argument that this should have been Mulkey’s approach all along in response to the yet-to-be-released article. Her decision to publically admonish both the Washington Post and reporter Kent Babb has brought a ton of added attention to things.

You could also argue that this whole situation has been a huge distraction for the LSU team as a whole at the worst possible time. And again, Mulkey has certainly accentuated things even further with her public comments.

But regardless, Mulkey’s sole focus now appears to be on LSU’s matchup with UCLA on Saturday. And she, along with the rest of the sports world, will now simply wait until the rumored article is eventually posted.

